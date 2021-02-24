Feb 24, 2021 / 08:20PM GMT

Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



Hello, everybody, welcome back for the last medtech session of the day, and we are here with the management team of Penumbra. And Adam, thank you so much for joining us as well as the rest of your team at the Citibank Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Yes. Well, thanks for having us. Glad to be here.



Joanne Karen Wuensch - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD



Good. It was -- one of the things you and I talked about briefly last night after the earnings call was this sort of subtle but polite, "Joanne, our vascular revenue was greater than our neurovascular revenue now." And I was like, yes, I know that. I know that. But it was a really polite way of reminding me of saying the company has changed a lot. I mean this isn't the stroke company that IPO-ed a couple of years ago. It's evolved.



Questions and Answers:

