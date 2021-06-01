Jun 01, 2021 / 08:20PM GMT

Malgorzata Maria Kaczor Andrew - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner



Hey, good afternoon, everyone. My name is Margaret Kaczor. I'm the research analyst here at William Blair & Company who covers Penumbra. I am required to inform you that you can obtain a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts of interest at williamblair.com. As you all know, it's a virtual conference this year. So again, we're in the fireside chat format. There is a way for you guys to ask questions. Strongly encouraged that you do, please submit them. I will, of course, ask them to Adam. So with that, we're pleased to have Adam Elsesser, CEO of Penumbra here with us. Adam, how are you doing?



Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



I'm great. Thanks again for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - PartnerYes, happy to do it. So maybe let's just kind of start-up high level.