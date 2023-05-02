Q1 2023 Penumbra Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Julianne, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Penumbra's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce Ms. Jee Hamlyn-Harris, Investor Relations for Penumbra. Ms. Hamlyn-Harris, you may now begin your conference.



Jee Hamlyn-Harris - Penumbra, Inc. - IR Officer



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us on today's call to discuss Penumbra's earnings release for the first quarter of 2023. A copy of the press release and financial tables, which includes a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, can be viewed under the Investors tab on our company website at www.penumbrainc.com.



During the course of this conference call, the company will make forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial performance,