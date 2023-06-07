Penumbra Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT

Malgorzata Maria Kaczor Andrew - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Research Analyst



All right. So we are going to get started. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming out to the William Blair & Company Growth Stock Conference. My name is Margaret Kaczor. I am the research analyst at William Blair who covers Penumbra. I am required to inform you that you can obtain a complete list of research disclosures and potential conflicts of interest at williamblair.com. With that said, very pleased to have Penumbra here with us. I'll introduce Adam Elsesser the CEO; Maggie Yuen sitting in the office, she's the CFO; and Jason Mills, EVP of Strategy of Penumbra. I'll turn it over to you guys.



Adam Elsesser - Penumbra, Inc. - Co-Founder, Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you. It's great to see everyone, and thanks to William Blair for inviting us to their conference. That's our safe harbor presentation. I think most of you know some of the details were headquartered in Alameda, California. All of our products are made in the U.S. in