Oct 25, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to Perfect Corp's earning conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's event is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to the first speaker for today, Mr. Rick Lee, Vice President of IR of the company. Please go ahead, sir.



Rick Lee - Perfect Corp - VP of IR



Thank you, [Ellie]. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Perfect Corp's Q3 earnings call. With us today are Ms. Alice Chang, Founder, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Louis Chen, our Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer; and Mrs. Iris Chen, VP of Finance and Accounting.



You can refer to our third-quarter 2023 financial results, our IR website or in the form of 6-K we filed with the SEC earlier. To Canadian oil sands and replay of this call on our IR website shortly after the conclusion of this call. You can later access a replay of this call on our IR website shortly after the conclusion of this call. For today's call, management will provide