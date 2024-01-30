Q4 2023 Pfizer Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Francesca M. DeMartino - Pfizer Inc. - Chief IR Officer, Senior VP



Good morning, and welcome to Pfizer's earnings call. I'm Francesca DeMartino, Chief Investor Relations Officer. On behalf of the Pfizer team, thank you for joining us. This call is being made available via audio webcast at Pfizer.com. Earlier this morning, we released our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 via a press release that is available on our website at Pfizer.com.



I'm joined today by Dr. Albert Bourla, our Chairman and CEO; and Dave Denton, our CFO. Albert and Dave have some prepared remarks, and we will then open the floor for questions. Joining for the Q&A session, we also have Dr. Chris Boshoff, EVP and Chief Oncology Officer; Alexandre de Germay, EVP and Chief International