Q3 2020 Performance Food Group Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to PFG's Fiscal Year Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Marshall, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG. Please go ahead, sir.
Bill Marshall - Performance Food Group Company - VP of IR
Thank you, Brandy, and good morning. We're here with George Holm, PFG's CEO; and Jim Hope, PFG's CFO. We issued a press release regarding our 2020 fiscal third quarter and 9-month results this morning. The results discussed in this call will include GAAP and non-GAAP results adjusted for certain items. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found at the back of the earnings release. You can find our earnings release in the Investor Relations section of our website at pfgc.com.
Our remarks in the earnings release contain forward-looking statements and projections of future results. Please review the cautionary forward-looking statements section in today's earnings release and our SEC filings for various factors that
