Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Good morning, everyone. My name is Jeff Bernstein, and I am the restaurant and foodservice distribution analyst here at Barclays. I am thrilled to introduce our next presenting company, Performance Food Group.
With us this morning from Richmond, Virginia, we have George Holm, Chairman, President and CEO; Jim Hope, EVP and CFO; and fly-on-the-wall behind the scenes, Bill Marshall, VP of Investor Relations.
By way of background, for those not familiar, Performance Food Group is a leader in the U.S. foodservice distribution industry, supplying over 200,000 locations from over 100 distribution centers. In fiscal '20, Performance Food Group generated revenues of $17 billion in the Foodservice and $8 billion in the Vistar segment. The Foodservice even then still not fully representative of the Reinhart acquisition.
But with that as a little bit of background, we've opted to do a full fireside chat Q&A for the 35 to 40 minutes we have with you this morning.
