Performance Food Group Co Investor Day Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 02:15PM GMT

Bill Marshall - Performance Food Group Company - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining PFG's 2022 Investor Day. For those of you who have joined us in-person, we appreciate your willingness to travel to our beautiful Core-Mark campus. For those joining on the webcast, we have a great lineup of presentations and appreciate your support of PFG.



Before we get started with the formal remarks, a few housekeeping items. Our presentations today will run for about 3 hours. You will hear from leaders across our organization. We've also saved plenty of time for questions following our prepared remarks. Those of you in the room will be able to ask your questions directly to management, and those on the webcast can enter your questions into the virtual platform, and I will moderate the Q&A. We will try to address as many questions as possible during the Q&A session before breaking for lunch immediately following the presentation.



Speaking of lunch, I wanted to thank our team of chefs, who have been busy preparing the wonderful menu for all of you today. At the heart of