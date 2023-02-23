Feb 23, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Hi. Please join me in welcoming Performance Food Group back to CAGNY. Performance Food Group is one of the largest foodservice distribution companies in North America. They participate in a significant addressable market that continues to expand through organic and strategic M&A. Its diverse channel model provides resiliency, and PFGC uses its scale advantages to drive continued operating efficiencies and margin growth.



Please welcome me to the stage again, Chairman and CEO, George Holm, who is a 40-year veteran in the industry; Patrick Hatcher, who was recently promoted from COO to PFGC's CFO; and IR, Bill Marshall.



(presentation)



George L. Holm - Performance Food Group Company - Chairman & CEO



Hi, everyone. I'm George Holm, and I welcome CAGNY, and I'm so glad all of you came to hear from us today. The presentation that we're going to give is online on our website in our Investor Relations section.



I'll start off by talking about the 3 priorities that we gave at our Investor Day back in June. Number one is