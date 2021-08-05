Aug 05, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's Third Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Richard Cheung, our new Chief Financial Officer. Richard joined us in June from Guggenheim Partners, where he was Head of Alternative Investment Accounting for many years. Prior to Guggenheim, he was at E&Y. We are thrilled that Richard has joined us and are confident that his extensive experience will be a tremendous asset to the company.



We thank Aviv Efrat for all his contributions to PFLT since inception and are grateful that he is