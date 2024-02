Feb 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Art Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital. Mr. Penn, you may begin your conference.



Arthur Howard Penn - PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital's First Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Richard Cheung, our Chief Financial Officer. Richard, please start off by disclosing some general conference call information and include a discussion about forward-looking statements. Richard?



Richard Cheung - PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Art. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of