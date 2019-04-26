Apr 26, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Provident Financial Services, Inc. First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Len Gleason, Investor Relations Officer. Sir, please go ahead.



Leonard G. Gleason - Provident Financial Services, Inc. - Senior VP & IR Officer



Thank you, Jamie. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. The presenters for our first quarter earnings call are Chris Martin, Chairman, President and CEO; and Tom Lyons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before beginning the review of our financial results, we ask that you please take note of any standard caution as to any forward-looking statements that may be made during the course of today's call. Our full disclaimer can be found in this morning's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on our website, provident.bank.



Now I'm pleased to introduce Chris