Oct 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Provident Financial Services, Inc. third quarter earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Leonard Gleason, Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.
Leonard G. Gleason - Provident Financial Services, Inc. - Senior VP & IR Officer
Thank you, Matt. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter earnings call. Today's presenters are Chris Martin, Chairman and CEO; Tony Labozzetta, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Tom Lyons, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before beginning their review of our financial results, we ask that you please take note of our standard caution as to any forward-looking statements that may be made during the course of today's call. Our full disclaimer is contained in this morning's earnings release, which has been posted to the Investor Relations page on our website, provident.bank.
Now I'm pleased to introduce Chris Martin, who
Q3 2020 Provident Financial Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...