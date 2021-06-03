Jun 03, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Annual Meeting for PennyMac Financial Services. Our host for today's call is David Spector, Chairman and CEO. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Mr. Spector, you may begin.
David A. Spector - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - CEO & Chairman
Thank you. Good morning. My name is David Spector, and I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.
At this time, I would like to call the meeting to order. I will chair today's Annual Meeting of Stockholders for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. And Derek Stark, our Chief Legal Officer, will act as Secretary.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Stark.
Derek W. Stark - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - Senior MD, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
Thank you, David.
Our transfer agent has provided an affidavit confirming that the notice of this meeting, proxy statement, proxy card, return envelope and annual report were mailed on
PennyMac Financial Services Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 03, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...