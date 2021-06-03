Jun 03, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Annual Meeting for PennyMac Financial Services. Our host for today's call is David Spector, Chairman and CEO. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host. Mr. Spector, you may begin.



David A. Spector - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - CEO & Chairman



Thank you. Good morning. My name is David Spector, and I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.



At this time, I would like to call the meeting to order. I will chair today's Annual Meeting of Stockholders for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. And Derek Stark, our Chief Legal Officer, will act as Secretary.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Stark.



Derek W. Stark - PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. - Senior MD, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary



Thank you, David.



Our transfer agent has provided an affidavit confirming that the notice of this meeting, proxy statement, proxy card, return envelope and annual report were mailed on