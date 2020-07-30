Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Paramount Group Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, July 30, 2020.
I would now like to turn the call over to Rob Simone, Director of Business Development and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Robert Matthew Simone - Paramount Group, Inc. - Director of Business Development & IR
Thank you, operator, and good morning. By now, everyone should have access to our second quarter 2020 earnings release and the supplemental information. Both can be found under the heading Financial Information, Quarterly Results in the Investors section of the Paramount website at www.paramount-group.com.
Some of our comments today will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as will, expect,
Q2 2020 Paramount Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
