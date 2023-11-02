Q3 2023 Paramount Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Paramount Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, November 2, 2023. I will now turn the call over to Tom Hennessy, Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Thomas Francis Hennessy - Paramount Group, Inc. - VP of Business Development & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I would like to point everyone to our third quarter 2023 earnings release and supplemental information which were released yesterday. Both can be found under the heading Financial Results in the Investors section of the Paramount Group website at www.pgre.com.



Some of our comments will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking