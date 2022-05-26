Q1 2022 PropertyGuru Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Gary Thomas Dvorchak - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD of Asia



Okay. I think most of the attendees have connected, so we'll get started. So good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to PropertyGuru's Limited's First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. We will refer to the company as PropertyGuru during the call. I'm Gary Dvorchak, Managing Director of the Blueshirt Group, PropertyGuru's Investor Relations firm.



Joining us on the call today are Hari Krishnan, our Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; and Joe Dische, our Chief Financial Officer.



First, Hari and Joe will discuss the highlights of the quarter, and we'll take your questions. Before we start, a few reminders. Firstly, our results and additional management commentary are available in the earnings release that can be found on the Investors section of our website at investors.propertygurugroup.com. Secondly, today's webcast is being recorded. A replay of today's conference call, along with the transcript will be available later in the Investors section of our website.



Thirdly, we'll be making forward