Q3 2022 PropertyGuru Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Gary Thomas Dvorchak - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD of Asia



Thank you all for standing by, and welcome to the PropertyGuru Group Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program will be recorded. If anyone objects, please disconnect now. (Operator Instructions) Now let me introduce Mr. Nat Otis, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Otis, please go ahead.



Nathaniel Otis -



Good morning, and good evening. Welcome to PropertyGuru Group's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Hari Krishnan, CEO and Managing Director; and Joe Dische, CFO. Before we get started, a few reminders. Firstly, our results and additional management commentary are all available in the earnings release, it can be found in the earnings -- in the Investors section of our website. Secondly, today's webcast is being recorded. A replay of today's conference call, along with the transcript, will also be available on the Investors section of our website. Thirdly, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning