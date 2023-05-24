Q1 2023 PropertyGuru Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Gary Thomas Dvorchak - The Blueshirt Group, LLC - MD of Asia



Now let me introduce Nat Otis, VP of Investor Relations. Mr. Otis, please go ahead.



Nathaniel Otis - PropertyGuru Group Limited - VP of IR



Good morning and good evening. Welcome to PropertyGuru Group's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Hari Krishnan, CEO and Managing Director; and Joe Dische, CFO.



Before we get started, a few reminders. Firstly, our results are available in the earnings release that can be found in the Investors section of our website. Secondly, today's webcast is being recorded. A replay along with a transcript will also be available in the Investors section of our website.



Thirdly, we will be making forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future results and expectations for