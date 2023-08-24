Q2 2023 PropertyGuru Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Property Group's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, today's program will be recorded. If anyone objects, please disconnect now. After the prepared remarks, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session using the raise hand function in Zoom. Please ensure that Zoom shows your name and firm. In the Q&A session, we will only take questions from those participants who are named. Now let me introduce Nat Otis, VP of Investor Relations. Mr. Otis, please go ahead.



Nathaniel Otis - PropertyGuru Group Limited - VP of IR



Good morning and good evening. Welcome to PropertyGuru Group's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Hari Krishnan, CEO and Managing Director; and Joe Dische, CFO. Before we get started, a few reminders. Firstly, all results are available in the earnings release that can be found in the Investors section of our website. Secondly, today's webcast is being recorded. A replay along with the transcript