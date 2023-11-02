Q3 2023 PGT Innovations Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Bradley R. West - PGT Innovations, Inc. - SVP of Corporate Development



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the PGT Innovations Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. With me on the call today are President and CEO, Jeff Jackson; and our Interim Chief Financial Officer, Craig Anderson.