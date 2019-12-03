Dec 03, 2019 / 08:45PM GMT

Matthew Normand Cabral - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



All set. So thank you all for joining. I'm Matt Cabral. I cover IT Hardware here at CrÃ©dit Suisse, and we're very pleased to have Pure Storage with us. So Charlie Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO.



Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Yes.



Matthew Normand Cabral - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



So thank you very much for taking the time. So we're going to start [with] a little bit of different format. Charlie is going to do about 20 minutes of a prepared presentation, and then we're going to sit down for some Q&A.



Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Yes, perfect.



Matthew Normand Cabral - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst



So the floor is yours.



Charles H.