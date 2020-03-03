Mar 03, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Alexander Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Alex Kurtz, infrastructure and software analyst here at KeyBanc Capital Markets. I really appreciate having CFO and Chief Architect -- Chief Product Architect. Is that the right title, Rob?



Robert Lee - Pure Storage, Inc. - VP & Chief Architect



We'll go with that.



Alexander Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



We'll go with that -- with us today. So we're going to go through a couple of questions for Kevan and Rob. We'll start with Kevan with some financial questions from the quarter and then get into some technology and architecture questions, Cloud Block Store and things like that.



Questions and Answers:

- KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Senior Research AnalystSo Kevan , just at a high level, now that you've been here, what is it, like, a quarter?