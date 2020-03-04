Mar 04, 2020 / 08:45PM GMT
Kathryn Lynn Huberty - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst
Okay. Good afternoon. I'm Katy Huberty, Morgan Stanley's IT hardware analyst, and I'm really pleased to welcome Charlie Giancarlo, CEO of Pure Storage. Charlie spent many years during the growth phase at Cisco. 14 years, right?
Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
I did. Right.
Kathryn Lynn Huberty - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst
And some time at Silver Lake before joining Pure Storage a couple of years ago, when the company sort of grew up and hit that $1 billion of scale. And his intention is to continue to scale the business.
Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO
That's the plan. That's -- the part of the company growth that I enjoy the best is the high-scale environment.
