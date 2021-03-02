Mar 02, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Kathryn Lynn Huberty - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD and Research Analyst



Welcome, everyone. I'm Katy Huberty, Morgan Stanley's IT hardware analyst, and I'm pleased to be joined by Charlie Giancarlo, Pure Storage's CEO; and Kevan Krysler, Pure's CFO. Charlie has led Pure Storage since 2017 and has an impressive record of driving growth and innovation at leading technology companies over the last 30 years.



Kevan joined Pure as CFO in 2019 from VMware, where he was Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer. Both Charlie and Kevan have driven the company's move into cloud and the shift to an as-a-service business. And so I'm looking forward to spending a lot of time on those 2 initiatives today.



Before we begin, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.



Charlie and Kevan,