Jun 01, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Jason Noah Ader - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Technology, Media and Communications



Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our fireside chat. I'm Jason Ader from William Blair, and I'm pleased to introduce Charlie Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO of Pure Storage; and Kevan Krysler, CFO.



Before we begin, I'm required to inform you that a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts of interest is available on our website at williamblair.com. Also, if you have questions, please put them in the chat, and I will get to as many of them as I can.



With that out of the way, Charlie and Kevan, thanks for being with us today.



Charles H. Giancarlo - Pure Storage, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



It's our pleasure. Look forward to speaking with you all.



Kevan Krysler - Pure Storage, Inc. - CFO



Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division -