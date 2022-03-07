Mar 07, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Welcome, everybody. We're delighted to have Pure Storage here today, Charlie Giancarlo, CEO; Kevan Krysler, CFO; and Rob Lee, the CTO, and our new addition or plus 1 for the day.



For those of you who don't know me, I'm Meta Marshall. I cover the enterprise networking and storage names, taking over kind of enterprise storage with Katy moving to the director research role.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPSo maybe jumping into it. You guys had a fantastic fiscal Q4 print last week. So maybe probably the best print I saw of all of the enterprise names. You're seeing very consistent demand kind of across the quarter, but can you just maybe refresh the audience on kind of what led to or the components of the 12% beat that we