Dec 08, 2022 / 04:40PM GMT

Timothy Patrick Long - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Technology Hardware & Networking Analyst



Hello, everybody. Thank you for joining us for Pure Storage here on day 2 of Barclays TMT Conference. Tim Long here, IT hardware, comm equipment analyst at Barclays. We're happy to have Kevan and Rob here from Pure. So thank you so much for attending and talking with us here.



First, I'm going to read their safe harbor here. Statements made in these discussions, which are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements based upon current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to a number of factors, including those referenced in Pure Storage's most recent SEC filings on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. Thanks.



Kevan Krysler - Pure Storage, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Tim.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD and Senior Technology Hardware & Networking AnalystThanks, guys. So yes, maybe we