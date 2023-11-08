Nov 08, 2023 / 06:05PM GMT
Matt Burr - Pure Storage, Inc. - COO
Hello. Welcome to our Pure Storage webinar dedicated to the future of modern data storage solutions. I'm thrilled to have you all here today. We have a fantastic lineup of speakers who will guide us through the cutting-edge world of data storage.
So joining us are 2 awesome individuals from Pure: our CEO, Charlie Giancarlo; and the General Manager of the Pure Digital Experience Group, a great friend of mine, Prakash Darji.
So first off, Charlie is going to shed some light on the storage industry. He'll discuss the challenges it has faced and how Pure is at the forefront of meeting the needs of our customers, both now and as we look into the future.
After that, we'll delve into a topic that is really close and near and dear to my heart, which is the clear and obvious steady decline of inefficient mechanical disk storage. So we'll explore how companies can swiftly embrace modern storage solutions to migrate off disk really without draining their budgets.
And then to conclude our session, Prakash will come on and take the stage and
Pure Storage Inc And Ghost Autonomy To Host Joint Session At Automotive USA Transcript
Nov 08, 2023 / 06:05PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...