Nov 08, 2023 / 06:05PM GMT

Matt Burr - Pure Storage, Inc. - COO



Hello. Welcome to our Pure Storage webinar dedicated to the future of modern data storage solutions. I'm thrilled to have you all here today. We have a fantastic lineup of speakers who will guide us through the cutting-edge world of data storage.



So joining us are 2 awesome individuals from Pure: our CEO, Charlie Giancarlo; and the General Manager of the Pure Digital Experience Group, a great friend of mine, Prakash Darji.



So first off, Charlie is going to shed some light on the storage industry. He'll discuss the challenges it has faced and how Pure is at the forefront of meeting the needs of our customers, both now and as we look into the future.



After that, we'll delve into a topic that is really close and near and dear to my heart, which is the clear and obvious steady decline of inefficient mechanical disk storage. So we'll explore how companies can swiftly embrace modern storage solutions to migrate off disk really without draining their budgets.



And then to conclude our session, Prakash will come on and take the stage and