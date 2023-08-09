Q2 2023 Postal Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Postal Realty Trust second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Garber, President; Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Brandwein, Chief Accounting Officer.



