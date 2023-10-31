Q3 2023 Postal Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Postal Realty Trust third-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jordan Cooperstein, Vice President of FP&A Capital Markets. Welcome, Jordan.



Jordan Cooperstein - Postal Realty Trust, Inc. - VP F&A, Capital Markets



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Postal Realty Trust third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call today we have Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Garber, President; Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Brandwein, Chief Accounting Officer.



Please note the company may use forward-looking statements on this conference call, which are statements that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are covered by the Safe Harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those