Sep 27, 2019

Presentation

Sep 27, 2019



Corporate Participants

* Spencer Horgan

M&G plc - Director, IR

* John Foley

M&G plc - CEO

* Clare Bousfield

M&G plc - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Colm Kelly

UBS - Analyst

* Johnny Vo

Goldman Sachs - Analyst

* Abid Hussain

Credit Suisse - Analyst

* Dom O'Mahoney

Exane BNP Paribas - Analyst

* Andrew Crean

Autonomous Research - Analyst

* Jon Hocking

Morgan Stanley - Analyst

* Andrew Baker

Citigroup - Analyst

* Patrick Hosking

The Times - Media



Spencer Horgan - M&G plc - Director, IR



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to you all and welcome back to those of you who joined us for the presentation in July. This morning, we are going to go through a shorter version that we went through in July. We are