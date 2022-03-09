Mar 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to today's Prudential plc Live Q&A for the 2021 Full Year Results Call. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions) I'm now going to hand over to Mike Wells, Group CEO, to begin. Mike, please go ahead.



Michael Andrew Wells - Prudential plc - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Jordan, thank you. Welcome, everybody, to our conference call for the 2021 full year results. I'm delighted to be joined today by several members of our leadership team, including Mark FitzPatrick, our Group CFO and COO; as well as Nick Nicandrou, our CEO of Asia and Africa; and James Turner, who is Group Chief Risk Officer.



You'll have noticed that we've moved our start time for the results day to be at lunchtime in Hong Kong, and we're delighted that we're joined by a number of Asian-based research analysts who've just started to coverage the group. Welcome to all of you. I'll make some short-term remarks, and then we'll go directly to Q&A. And I appreciate the -- that several numbers that companies are