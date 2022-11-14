Nov 14, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Patrick Bowes - Prudential plc - Head of IR



Thank you, Jordan. So welcome, and thank you all for joining us for this fourth of our series of snapshot sessions to further introduce you to some of the leadership teams of our operations.



Joining us today in Singapore is Mark FitzPatrick, Group Chief Executive; and Dennis Tan, Chief Executive of the Singapore business and the Managing Director of the Strategic Business Group covering Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.