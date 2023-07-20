Prudential PLC IFRS17 Briefing (Q&A) Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Patrick Bowes - Prudential plc - Head of IR



Thank you, Bailey, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss IFRS 17 and Prudential as well as the formal announcement, we have today published a short video presentation. The associated slides, transcript as well as a companion guide. We'll also be publishing a transcript of this call.



Just to remind you, the half year 2023 IFRS 17 results are due to be published on the 30th of August. And as ever, the IR team are available to help follow up with you. We are in a formal close period given the proximity of our half year results. This call and the matters discussed today are all covered by the disclaimers in the presentation and the other materials that we published today on the website.



I'm delighted to introduce