Q2 2021 ProPetro Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



I. Good morning, and welcome to the ProPetro Holding Corp. Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Josh Jones, Director of Finance. Please go ahead.



Josh Jones - ProPetro Holding Corp. - Director of Finance



Thank you, and good morning. My name is Josh Jones, and I recently joined the company as Director of Finance. I will be handling Investor Relations going forward and look forward to working with you, our investors, research analysts and other stakeholders. We appreciate your participation in today's call. With me today is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Phillip Gobe, President; Sam Sledge, Chief Financial Officer; David Schorlemer; and Chief Operating Officer, Adam Munoz.



Yesterday afternoon, we released our earnings announcement for the second quarter of 2021. Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements covered by the Private