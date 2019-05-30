Q1 2019 PVH Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the PVH Corp. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



This webcast and conference call is being recorded on behalf of PVH and consists of copyrighted material. It may not be recorded, rebroadcast or otherwise used without PVH's written permission. Your participation in the question-and-answer session constitutes your consent to having anything you say appear on any transcript or replay of this call.



The information being made available includes forward-looking statements that reflect PVH's view as of May 29, 2019, of future events and financial performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties indicated in the company's SEC filings and safe harbor statement included in the press release that is subject of this call.



These risks and uncertainties included PVH's right to change its strategies, objectives, expectations and intention and its need to use significant cash flow to service in -- its debt obligations. Therefore, the company's future results of operations could differ materially from historical results or