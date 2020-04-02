Q4 2019 PVH Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the PVH Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. The safe harbor statement will be read today by Dana Perlman.



Dana M. Perlman - PVH Corp. - Senior VP of Business Development & IR and Treasurer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to the PVH Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. This webcast and conference call is being recorded on behalf of PVH and consists of copyrighted material. It may not be recorded, rebroadcast or otherwise transmitted without PVH's written permission. Your participation in the question-and-answer session constitutes your consent to having anything you say appear on any transcript or replay of this call.



The information being made available includes forward-looking statements that reflect PVH's view as of April 1, 2020, of future events and financial performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties indicated in the company's SEC filings and the safe harbor statement included in the press