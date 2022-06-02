Q1 2022 PVH Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

PVH Corp. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Leading the call today will be Stefan Larsson, PVH's Chief Executive Officer; and Zac Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer.



The information to be discussed includes forward-looking statements that reflect PVH's view as of June 1, 2022, of future events and financial performance.