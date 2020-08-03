Q2 2020 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the RingCentral Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Ryan Goodman, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Ryan Chusid Goodman - RingCentral, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I am Ryan Goodman, RingCentral's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mitesh Dhruv, Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad, Anand and Mitesh, followed by Q&A.



Some of our discussions and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements, including our third quarter and full year 2020 financial outlook and our assumptions underlying that outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially