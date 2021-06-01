Jun 01, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Bhavanmit Singh Suri - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Technology, Media and Communications



Good afternoon, and thank you all for being here. My name is Bhavan Suri. I'm the analyst that covers RingCentral at William Blair. You can find the appropriate disclosure on our website at www.williamblair.com.



It is, as always, a great pleasure to have 3 gentlemen I've known a long, long time now, Vlad Shmunis, who is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of RingCentral; Mitesh Dhruv, CFO; and Anand Eswaran, President and COO of RingCentral. Gentlemen, always good to see you. I think this might be the year we're actually going to see each other in person again. It's been too long. But thank you for your support, and thank you for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Co-Group Head of Technology, Media and CommunicationsWe're going to do a fireside