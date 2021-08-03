Q2 2021 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Ryan Goodman - RingCentral, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Ryan Goodman, RingCentral's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Anand Eswaran, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mitesh Dhruv, Chief Financial Officer.



Some of our discussions and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements, including our third quarter and full year 2021 financial outlook and our assumptions underlying that outlook.