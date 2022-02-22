Q4 2021 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Good day, and welcome to RingCentral's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



Ryan Goodman - RingCentral, Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Ryan Goodman, RingCentral's Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mo Katibeh, Chief Operating Officer; and Vaibhav Agarwal, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad, Mo and Vaibhav, followed by Q&A.



Some of our discussions and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements, including our first quarter and full year 2022 financial outlook and our assumptions underlying that outlook. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. A