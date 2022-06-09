Jun 09, 2022 / 08:35PM GMT

Michael J. Funk - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP in Equity Research



Showing up to our second to last presentation we expect a great week at the 2022 Bank of America Technology Conference. If you haven't already met me, I am Michael Funk. I'm your New York based software analyst at the bank, really happy to have these guys here with me today, Sonalee and Mo from RingCentral.



Wondering your chance maybe just to quickly introduce yourselves? Any key comments that you wanted to make about most recent quarter and then we can go right into Q&A.



Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh - RingCentral, Inc. - CFO



So I am Sonalee Parekh. I am the newly minted CFO at RingCentral. I am officially second week on the job. So please keep all the tough questions for Mo over here. I'm delighted to be here. I've always had a great relationship with Bank of America, lots of familiar faces here and friendly faces.



A couple of people have asked me at the conference today, why did I choose to join RingCentral. And I thought I'd start with that.



