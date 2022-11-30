RingCentral Inc at Wells Fargo TMT Summit Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 04:40PM GMT

Michael James Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Equity Analyst



Good morning. Thanks for joining us. This is Day 2 of the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. I'm Michael Turrin, the software analyst here at Wells. Very pleased to have a couple of distinguished speakers from RingCentral with us for our morning session, early morning session in Vegas. Mo, President and COO of the company, joined in 2022 from AT&T; and then Sonalee, CFO, joined in May 2022 from HP.



And so I kind of wanted to start there with the intro question on just what brought you to RingCentral, what your initial observations have looked like? And what your kind of key points of focus are. We can start with Mo maybe and then transition to Sonalee if that works?



Mo Katibeh - RingCentral, Inc. - President & COO



For me, there were 3 key reasons. One, I've been fortunate to know the RingCentral team for about 5 to 6 years at that point. RingCentral has been a key partner for us at AT&T business in terms of our go-to-market and UCaaS solution that we were