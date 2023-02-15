Q4 2022 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

William Wong



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Will Wong, VP of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Mo Katibeh, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Sonalee Parekh, Chief Financial Officer. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad, Mo and Sonalee, followed by Q&A. We also have a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website that will coincide with today's call, which you can find under the Financial Results section at ir.ringcentral.com.



Some of our discussion and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's business operations, financial performance and outlook. These statements are subject to risks