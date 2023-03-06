Mar 06, 2023 / 08:55PM GMT

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



All right. Perfect. Welcome, everybody. Meta Marshall. I cover the communications software names here at Morgan Stanley. I'll read the disclosures, while we get Vlad up on stage. For important research disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep.



We are delighted to have RingCentral here with us today. We have Vlad Shmunis, CEO and Founder; Mo Katibeh, President and COO; and Sonalee Parekh, CFO. Thanks so much for having me -- for being here today.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPVlad, maybe starting with you. There are a lot of areas for RingCentral to be excited about, namely kind of the 20% operating profit target exiting 2023. But before we started on that conversation, there's obviously kind of the bearish concerns that have weighed on the name. Over the past year, there's just been questions