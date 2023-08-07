Q2 2023 RingCentral Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the RingCentral Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Wong, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



William Wong -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to RingCentral's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Vlad Shmunis, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Tarek Robbiati, incoming CEO; and Sonalee Parekh, CFO. Our format today will include prepared remarks by Vlad, Tarek and Sonalee, followed by Q&A.



We also have a slide presentation available on our Investor Relations website that will coincide with today's call, which you can find under the financial results section at ir.ringcentral.com. Some of our discussion and responses to your questions will contain forward-looking statements regarding the company's business operations, financial performance and outlook.



These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control