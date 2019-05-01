Q1 2019 Ranger Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Darron M. Anderson - Ranger Energy Services, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Ranger Energy Services' First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Brandon Blossman, our CFO, who will offer his comments in a moment.



On our fourth quarter call, I highlighted the strength and diversity of our portfolio that allowed us to deliver strong performance during a seasonally low activity period and a declining oil price environment.



Entering the first quarter of 2019, this macro environment continued to exist. But once again, Ranger was able to deliver strengthening results.



I would like to start out this morning by calling your attention to some of the more significant events of the quarter. First, the several headwinds faced